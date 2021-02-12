John Lowndes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Lowndes — the founder of one of Orlando’s biggest law firms has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
John Lowndes — the founder of one of Orlando’s biggest law firms has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
John Lowndes — the founder of one of Orlando's biggest law firms — has died. "He has left a lasting legacy in our community … and helped shape the Orlando of today for all of us." – @orlandomayor
Here's more on his life: https://t.co/Rka2he42HP
— Jack Witthaus (@OBJCRE) February 12, 2021
Jack Witthaus @OBJCRE John Lowndes — the founder of one of Orlando’s biggest law firms — has died. “He has left a lasting legacy in our community … and helped shape the Orlando of today for all of us.” – @orlandomayor Here’s more on his life:
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.