John Lowndes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Lowndes — the founder of one of Orlando’s biggest law firms has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

John Lowndes — the founder of one of Orlando’s biggest law firms has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

John Lowndes — the founder of one of Orlando's biggest law firms — has died. "He has left a lasting legacy in our community … and helped shape the Orlando of today for all of us." – @orlandomayor Here's more on his life: https://t.co/Rka2he42HP — Jack Witthaus (@OBJCRE) February 12, 2021

Jack Witthaus @OBJCRE John Lowndes — the founder of one of Orlando’s biggest law firms — has died. “He has left a lasting legacy in our community … and helped shape the Orlando of today for all of us.” – @orlandomayor Here’s more on his life:

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –