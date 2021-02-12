John Lowndes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Lowndes, the founder of #Orlando’s #Lowndes law firm has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
John Lowndes, the founder of #Orlando’s #Lowndes law firm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
John Lowndes, the founder of #Orlando's #Lowndes law firm, has died. He was 90. @lowndeslaw #localbusiness #businessnews https://t.co/yH3QFpRws4
— OrlandoBizJournal (@OBJUpdate) February 12, 2021
OrlandoBizJournal @OBJUpdate John Lowndes, the founder of #Orlando’s #Lowndes law firm, has died. He was 90.
