Nora Forster, the wife of John Lydon from Sex Pistols, has passed away at the age of 80.

John Lydon’s Wife, Nora Forster, Dies at 80 After Struggling With Alzheimer’s Disease for Five Years in Los Angeles, California

Nora Forster, the wife of Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon for 44 years, passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s disease. On April 6, 2023, the English punk singer’s band, Public Image Ltd, announced her death through a heartfelt statement on their official Twitter page. Lydon had been Norah’s primary caregiver for five years after she was diagnosed with the illness in 2018 when the couple resided in southern California. During this time, Lydon had put his pioneering career on hold to take care of Forster.

Lydon had a deep admiration for Forster, whom he referred to as the love of his life. In an interview with The Guardian in 2022, Lydon spoke about his relationship with Forster and how they met. The couple initially spoke just as friends when they first met in 1975 at Vivienne Westwood’s famed clothing store, Sex, on King’s Road. However, there was an instant connection that sparks flew, which eventually led to them getting married in Düsseldorf in 1979.

In January, Lydon released his latest track, ‘Hawaii,’ inspired by Forster, while advocating awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. The song was dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life with the person they care for the most, and it’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.

“Forster’s illness has shaped me into what I am. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it, and I don’t see how I can live without her. There’s no point,” Lydon said in a statement in February in The Times of London.

“Forster was a publishing heiress from Germany who later became a promoter, stemming from her passion for music.”

The band’s Twitter account shared a statement that read, “Please respect John’s grief and allow him space. Rest in peace Nora.” The statement expressed the band’s heartfelt condolences to Lydon from Rambo and all at PiL Official, accompanied by a photo taken in 2010 by Andy Cantillon / JRJL Productions.

In conclusion, Nora Forster was a renowned promoter, publishing heiress, and Lydon’s wife for nearly five decades, who succumbed to Alzheimer’s on April 6, 2023. Her death left Lydon devastated, but he has vowed to continue advocating awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. May she rest in peace.