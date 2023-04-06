John Lydon’s Wife Nora Forster Dies at 80

Rolling Stone reports that Nora Forster, the wife of John Lydon, has passed away at the age of 80 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

The wife of Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd. singer John Lydon and mother of the late Slits singer Ari Up, Nora Forster, has passed away at the age of 80 after battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Forster, a German-born heiress of a publishing dynasty, was a key figure in the early U.K. punk movement, and encouraged her daughter to pursue music from a young age. Up went on to form the influential punk band the Slits, who were opening for the Clash within a year of their formation. Forster and Lydon became guardians of Up’s three children following her death from breast cancer in 2010. The couple married in 1979 and remained together until Forster’s death.

In 2018, Forster was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and Lydon became her full-time carer. The singer recently spoke about his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s when Public Image Ltd. performed “Hawaii,” a song he wrote about her, in the running to represent Ireland in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Irish voters ultimately chose another act to represent them, but Lydon achieved his goal of raising awareness about Alzheimer’s. Despite the difficulty of leaving Forster at their Southern California home, Lydon noted that he would not want to live without her.

Lydon announced Forster’s passing on Twitter, stating that she had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years, and asking for respect for his grief and privacy. Forster’s role in the punk community and influence on Up’s career make her a significant figure in music history, and her passing is a loss mourned by many.