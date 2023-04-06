John Lydon’s Wife Nora Forster Passes Away at 80

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free

John Lydon, the former Sex Pistols singer, is mourning the death of his wife, Nora Forster, who passed away at the age of 80. Forster had been battling Alzheimer’s disease, and Lydon had been her full-time carer in recent years.

The announcement was made on the Twitter account belonging to Lydon’s band, Public Image Ltd. The statement read, “Rest in Peace Nora Forster. It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full-time carer. Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.”

Lydon and Forster had been married for almost 50 years, meaning they had met in 1975. They both had attended a party hosted by Vivienne Westwood. During her life, Forster had worked in the acting, modeling, and music promotion industries, and at one time worked alongside Jimi Hendrix.

Recently, Lydon wrote a love letter to Forster in the form of a song titled “Hawaii” and was hoping it would become Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 entry. The song was performed as part of Public Image Ltd and lost out to “We are One” by Wild Youth.

Lydon said he did not regret competing and was glad that he had raised awareness of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. He told The Sunday Times: “We had responses from victims who said they were close to suicide but for this song.” Despite his upbeat mood, the singer also mentioned that he was hoping the pair could have had more “adventurous times”, but said things were “not going to plan.”





The punk singer felt touched that the song could help people and bring attention to hardships. He mentioned that Forster had been dealing with Alzheimer’s for several years, and he had become her full-time carer. Lydon said, “I break into tears thinking about it”, upon admitting he had lost his soulmate.

Public Image Ltd’s Twitter post continued with heartfelt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.