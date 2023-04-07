John Lydon’s Wife Passes Away at 80

At the age of 80, John Lydon has revealed that his wife Nora Forster has passed away.

Sex Pistols Frontman John Lydon Mourns the Loss of Wife Nora Forster

John Lydon, famously known as the frontman of the Sex Pistols, announced on Thursday that his wife of almost 50 years, Nora Forster, has passed away at the age of 80. Nora had been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2018, and John had dedicated much of his time to being her full-time caregiver.

In a statement posted on John’s official Twitter page, the news of Nora’s passing was confirmed. “Rest in Peace Nora Forster,” the statement reads. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades – has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years, in which time John had become her full time carer. Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.”

John had been a vocal advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness in recent years, using many of his public appearances to raise awareness of the disease and his wife’s personal struggles. Earlier this year, he even entered the race to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest with a song inspired by Nora’s condition.

“I’m doing it to highlight the sheer torture of what Alzheimer’s is,” he said at the time. “In highlighting it, hopefully we get a stage nearer to a cure.”

John also agreed to appear on the US version of The Masked Singer as a way to entertain Nora, who he described as “currently suffering from Alzheimer’s, a disease that she’s never going to recover from and it’s slowly going to get worse. So, this should bring some great joy to her.”

Nora’s passing is a heartbreaking loss for John and his entire family, and the music community mourns with them during this difficult time. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to John and his loved ones.