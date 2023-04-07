John Lydon’s wife & The Slits’ Ari Up’s mother dies at 80

At 80 years of age, Nora Forster, the spouse of John Lydon and mother of The Slits’ Ari Up, has passed away.

Nora Forster, a prominent music promoter and the wife of punk icon John Lydon, has passed away at the age of 80. Forster, who had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years, was the mother of the late Ari Up, the frontwoman of The Slits.

Forster became known in the music industry in the 1960s and 70s in London, where she promoted various events and became involved in the punk scene. She met Lydon in 1975 at Vivienne Westwood’s Sex shop and married him four years later after the dissolution of the Sex Pistols. The couple later moved to the United States and became legal guardians to Up’s three sons.

Lydon, who is currently leading the reunited Public Image Ltd., had been Forster’s full-time caretaker when not on tour. The singer has spoken publicly about his wife’s illness and the emotional toll it has taken on him, stating that watching her slowly deteriorate over the years was excruciating.

A few years ago, Lydon penned a song for Forster called “Hawaii,” a sentimental ballad that he submitted for consideration as Ireland’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest. While the track was not chosen, PiL performed the song on Irish television, with Lydon stating that it was “a love song to my wife.”

Forster’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease came in 2018, and ever since, Lydon and his team have kept the details of her condition private.

The passing of Forster was announced through a statement issued by PiL’s representatives on Lydon’s social media accounts:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster — John Lydon’s wife of nearly 5 decades — has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full-time carer. Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.”

Forster’s contribution to the music industry and her legacy as a mother and wife will not be forgotten. She is survived by her husband, John, and her three sons.

Nora Forster: A Life in Music

Nora Forster was born in Germany, and in the late 1960s, moved to London with her daughter Ari from her first marriage. Forster became an integral part of London’s music scene over the next decade, where she promoted various music events and supported her daughter’s band, The Slits. She met John Lydon in 1975 at Vivienne Westwood’s Sex shop, and the two fell in love. Forster and Lydon married in 1979, and the couple later moved to the United States, where they became legal guardians to Up’s three sons.

The Love Story of John Lydon and Nora Forster

John Lydon and Nora Forster’s love story began in the late 1970s, following Lyndon’s stint as the frontman of the Sex Pistols. At the time, Forster was a prominent music promoter in London, and the two met at Vivienne Westwood’s Sex shop in 1975. Forster had been a fan of the Sex Pistols, and the two hit it off immediately. They married in 1979, and the couple remained together for over four decades, with Lydon serving as Forster’s caretaker in her later years.

“Hawaii”: The Love Song for Nora Forster

In early 2023, John Lydon released a sentimental ballad called “Hawaii,” which he wrote for Nora Forster. The song was PiL’s submission for consideration as Ireland’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest. PiL later performed the song on Irish television, with Lydon describing it as “a love song to my wife.” While the track was not selected, it remains one of Lydon’s most poignant works, showcasing his affection for Forster and the deep bond they shared.

Coping with Alzheimer’s Disease: John Lydon as Caretaker

In 2018, Nora Forster was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain condition that affects memory and cognitive function. Lydon became her full-time caretaker, a position he took seriously as he watched his wife gradually decline over the years. He spoke openly about the emotional toll of watching Forster disappear slowly, calling it “the most painful thing” he ever experienced. Lydon’s commitment to caring for Forster was a testament to the love they shared and an inspiration to everyone who knew them.

Remembering Nora Forster: Her Legacy Lives On

Forster’s death has left a void in the music community, and her contributions to the scene will not be forgotten. As a music promoter, she was instrumental in shaping the careers of many artists and was a well-respected figure in her own right. Her love story with John Lydon was a source of inspiration for many, and her legacy as a devoted mother and wife will live on. Forster will be missed by her family, friends, and fans alike.