John M. Odom’s Life Commemoration Service

Celebration of Life Service for John M. Odom

On behalf of the family of John M. Odom, we invite you to join us in celebrating his life. John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who touched many lives throughout his 72 years.

The service will be held on Saturday, August 14th at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, located at 1234 Main Street. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.

John was a kind and generous man who loved spending time with his family, fishing, and playing golf. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in John’s memory.

Please join us in remembering and celebrating the life of John M. Odom.

