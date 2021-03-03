John Mallard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor John Mallard has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @AbdnUniAlumni: We were very sad to hear of the passing of Professor John Mallard. Under his leadership, a University of Aberdeen team built the world’s first whole-body MRI scanner. Find out more about his amazing career below. https://www.abdn.ac.uk/news/14707/

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.