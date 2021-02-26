John Mallard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor John Mallard has Died .

RT @NeilDrysdale: Professor John Mallard, who has died aged 94, and his Aberdeen University team created the first working MRI scanner and helped millions of people in the process. A true game-changer! https://twitter.com/pressjournal/status/1365365781052018688

University of Aberdeen

The University is deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of renowned Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) pioneer Professor John Mallard. Under his leadership, a University of Aberdeen team built the first whole-body MRI scanner which Aberdeen clinicians were then able to use to carry out the world’s first body scan. He leaves a remarkable legacy to the University and to the world of medical science. Our thoughts are with Professor Mallard’s family and friends at this time.