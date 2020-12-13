John Martens Death -Obituary – Dead : John Martens killed in Friday’s construction-site collapse in London .

John Martens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Virginia Ridley 22 hrs · A go fund me was recently posted for one of the construction site victims, Henry Harder. The other deceased victim has been named by Lighthouse Gospel Church as John Martens. There are 4 other workers who are still receiving medical care. I will be sharing fundraising information as it becomes available and appears to be authentic. I have no connection to the organizers, and can’t vouch for his authenticity. For Mr. Harder’s go fund me (below) I have sent a message to the gofundme organizer. If you want to review it. I received the following message from the organizer: Henry was a friend of mine and has done a lot of work for me in the last couple years and he was my wife’s cousin as well (Pete Friesen)

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Sylvia Walker wrote

Our hearts are saddened as we send sincerest condolences to the families of these two young men, and our thoughts go out also to the fellow co-workers and others injured during this tragic accident. Sending prayers and healing hugs to all of you

Judy-Marie Watson wrote

The fragility of life; my deepest sympathies to their loved ones.

Carol Anderson Gilbert wrote

A very sad day for the families and a sad day for our city ..my condolences

Kelly Milligan wrote

Keeping their Families & Friends in Our Thoughts and prayers. RIP 🕊🕊 Thank you everyone that did their very best to try to help in any way possible & to All the First Responders.

Rae-Ann Rossini wrote

Heart breaking tragedy. My sincere condolences to the families, friends and coworkers of these two men.

Christine Reavely Jackson wrote

Sending deepest condolences to the families of these young men’s families. Such a tragic loss and so heartbreaking. They are in my thoughts.

Nancy Johnson wrote

Such a sad tragedy.So young both men.My condolances to both families and friends involved.

Judy Teather wrote

So very sad and horrifying that these young men have died. Sympathies to all affected. May their memories be a blessing.

Norma Cook wrote

“Harder’s family declined comment ….. “. Why in the name of all that is holy would any reporter be so incredibly callous as to attempt to contact the family at this time!!! Leave the family alone to grieve their loss!

Condolences to those who are mourning the loss of a loved one. May time heal your hearts!!

Kelly Munro wrote

My deepest condolences to this young man’s family rest in peace.

Patti Lyon wrote

OMG…! TOO Young.! my Heart is with your families & all that knew them. I didn’t know you. But with all the tragedies this year. It just breaks your heart. R.I.P.

Deb MacGillivary wrote

Heartbreaking – condolences to the family and friends of these 2 young men

Marianne Fischtner wrote

So tragic…my heart breaks for their family, friends, co-workers and first responders.

Aruba Mahmud wrote

Praying for their families and loved ones. What a terrible loss Wishing those who were injured ease and a full recovery.

Maria Sotiriadis Talbot wrote

Rest in peace, condolences to all families impacted by their loss. No words to bring you comfort during this tragedy. Sending comforting hugs from afar. May their memories be eternal

Dody Sweitzer-Gilfillan wrote

So very sad. My deepest sympathy to the families and friends of these two young men. Praying the injured have a speedy recovery

Catharine DeJager-Argyle wrote

Sending my condolences, to both families of these two young men. Deepest sympathies to their love ones.

Lu Anne Kelly wrote

So sad..such young men trying to make a good living for their families. May God Grant Peace to them and encircle their families with his love..

Jo-anne Fleury wrote

Keeping the families in my heart. Condolences to the families, and the everyone involved in this tragic accident

Marilyn Wilken wrote

This is so very sad and it should never have had happened my thoughts are with both families at this very sad time .

Leanne PD wrote

Sending condolences to families and friends of both men.

Brenda Lammers wrote

Looking at these two beautiful faces and thinking about how their loves ones feel at this moment hurts my heart. They are at rest now. Condolences to their families.