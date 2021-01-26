John Matthews Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John V Matthews, formerly of Geological Survey of Canada has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad to hear of the passing of John V Matthews, formerly of Geological Survey of Canada. He was a pioneering Arctic paleoecologist and link to an earlier generation of Alaska/Arctic researchers – including David Hopkins, Troy Péwé, Jack Wolfe and John Fyles. John was 82. A thread. — duane froese (@tephrafan) January 26, 2021

