John Matthews Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John V Matthews, formerly of Geological Survey of Canada has Died .

Sad to hear of the passing of John V Matthews, formerly of Geological Survey of Canada. He was a pioneering Arctic paleoecologist and link to an earlier generation of Alaska/Arctic researchers – including David Hopkins, Troy Péwé, Jack Wolfe and John Fyles. John was 82. A thread.
— duane froese (@tephrafan) January 26, 2021
