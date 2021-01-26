John Matthews Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John V Matthews, formerly of Geological Survey of Canada has Died .

John Matthews Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John V Matthews, formerly of Geological Survey of Canada has Died .

John V Matthews, formerly of Geological Survey of Canada has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

duane froese @tephrafan Sad to hear of the passing of John V Matthews, formerly of Geological Survey of Canada. He was a pioneering Arctic paleoecologist and link to an earlier generation of Alaska/Arctic researchers – including David Hopkins, Troy Péwé, Jack Wolfe and John Fyles. John was 82. A thread.

