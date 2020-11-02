John McDermott Death -Dead : John ‘The Macca’ McDermott has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
John ‘The Macca’ McDermott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
“Dave Stanley on Twitter: “Terribly sad news this morning for 2KY/Sky Sports Radio team. John ‘The Macca’ McDermott has lost his battle with illness. Our thoughts are with John’s family. ”
Terribly sad news this morning for 2KY/Sky Sports Radio team.
John ‘The Macca’ McDermott has lost his battle with illness.
Our thoughts are with John’s family. 💙@SkyRacingAU pic.twitter.com/K21Wu7mIED
— Dave Stanley (@daveystan1) November 2, 2020
Tributes
Vale John McDermott. Great racing man, great caller and more importantly an absolute gentleman. Shattered for all his family and the Greater racing community. We will miss him deeply.
— Mark Arandale (@Ceement) November 2, 2020
