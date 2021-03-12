John McGrath Death – Obituary : Sad News of the passing of the @TowerOfLondon resident Doctor John McGrath. He was a true gentleman and empathetic physician to …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Sad News of the passing of the @TowerOfLondon resident Doctor John McGrath. He was a true gentleman and empathetic physician to Yeoman Warders and their families for over 30 years. In addition to being the medical officer the the @DailyMirror.

He will be sadly missed.



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.