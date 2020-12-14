John McSeveney Death -Dead – Obituary : ex tiger John McSeveney has Died .
ex tiger John McSeveney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Never saw him play but he was the sponge man when I first started going, running on in his plain blue tracksuit to tend injured players. RIP Jock and condolences to his family. https://t.co/xiaLM0cfE1 pic.twitter.com/irvNPW8D2I
— The Early Tigers (@TigersEarly) December 13, 2020
The Early Tigers @TigersEarly Never saw him play but he was the sponge man when I first started going, running on in his plain blue tracksuit to tend injured players. RIP Jock and condolences to his family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.