John Mittelstaedt Death -Dead – Obituary : School of Business Administration Dean John D. Mittelstaedt has Died .

By | December 9, 2020
0 Comment

John Mittelstaedt Death -Dead – Obituary : School of Business Administration Dean John D. Mittelstaedt has Died .

School of Business Administration Dean John D. Mittelstaedt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

University of Dayton @univofdayton We are so saddened by the death of School of Business Administration Dean John D. Mittelstaedt. Dean Mittelstaedt died in hospice this morning after a long battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed. Read Dean Mittelstaedt’s obituary: https://ud.social/5a

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.