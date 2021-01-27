John Mortimore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former Chelsea defender John Mortimore has Died .
Former Chelsea defender John Mortimore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
BBCSPORT John Mortimore: Ex-Chelsea defender and title-winning Benfica manger dies, aged 86 Former Chelsea defender John Mortimore, who went on to guide Benfica to two Portuguese league titles as manger, has died at the age of 86. https://t.co/sVVE1NkPVf
