John Mortimore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former player John Mortimore has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
former player John Mortimore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
💙 Everyone at #QPR has been saddened to learn of the passing of former player John Mortimore.
— QPR FC (@QPR) February 3, 2021
