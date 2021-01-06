John Muckler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Muckler has Died .

John Muckler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Buffalo Sabres 23 hrs · The Buffalo Sabres organization mourns the passing of John Muckler. The five-time Stanley Cup champion was a fixture for our team during the 1990s, serving as head coach from 1991 to 1995 and GM from 1993 to 1997. Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends.

Sean Frank wrote

Loved John Muckler…..brought a brilliance with unquestioned toughness….absolutely a Buffalo guy…we will miss you

Dan Chudy wrote

The last person with any true intelligence, knowledge and respect throughout the league to run the hockey operations in this town. A well respected man that will be truly missed by the hockey world.

David Ghazi wrote

Muckler saw the game evolving before it had done so. He has a keen eye for talent and how to build a team. Sad news his passing. Prayers for his family and thanks for what he did for the Sabres.

Christopher James J wrote

A brilliant hockey mind, but more importantly, a great family man. A very cool, down to earth, straight-shooting guy who was a keen judge of talent, I will remember the few times I met him fondly. My condolences to his family. This pic is of my brother and I with Mr. Muckler in the coach’s office at Madison Square Garden.

Denise McMahon

My deepest sympathies to his family and the hockey world. Rest In Peace.

Todd Cretacci

I met him behind the Aud while getting autographs, shortly after the Hasek trade. I told him how happy I was that we traded for him and he stopped to talk to me about it. I was young back then so it was quite an impression left on me.

Mark Bogacki

Loving the personalized comments from Sabres’ fans. Always thought of him as a hockey ‘builder’. So much more than that.

Nick Landers

I met him at a Stanley Cup Finals game when I was a kid. My late Grandfather pointed him out to me. He was very nice to a 14 year old kid. He signed the back of my ticket

Mike Bourg

sad to hear. Muckler is one of the first Sabres coaches I can remember. My condolences to his family and to the Sabres org.

Marty Gregoire

God Bless him.

I’m sure he’s putting together rosters for a pick up game in heaven.

Jeff Schaller

LEGEND, really loved those years when he was in charge. RIP Muck.

Michelle Franczyk

Fantastic Coach and GM. Have us many happy years with the building a great hockey team. RIP

Jen Evans

He was the coach when Malarchuk was brutally injured. I was there when that happened and there was all that blood everywhere. I think the whole team was affected by that.

Carl Skompinski

Rest in Peace Mr. Muckler. Thanks for your guidance for our team.

Robert Fera

Great memories. Thanks for bringing over Dale and Pat! Really wish things would have worked out better.

Matthew Rich

What ever happened to that shag carpet Sabres logo from the Aud?? You can just see it peeking out from the left side of the photo of Muckler…