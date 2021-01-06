John Muckler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Muckler has Died .

January 6, 2021
John Muckler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Brooks Laich @brookslaich It saddens me to hear of the passing of John Muckler. John was the GM of the @Senators and drafted me in 2001. I am eternally grateful for him believing in me enough to draft me, giving me a foot in the door to realizing my dream of playing in the @nhl . Rest In Peace John

