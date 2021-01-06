John Muckler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers has Died .

John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

REST IN PEACE: John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, has died at 86. https://t.co/rsj2FPaFIs — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 6, 2021

World News Tonight @ABCWorldNews REST IN PEACE: John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, has died at 86.