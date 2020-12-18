John Muddiman Death -Dead – Obituary : Revd Dr John Muddiman has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

John Muddiman Death -Dead – Obituary : Revd Dr John Muddiman has Died .

Revd Dr John Muddiman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Mansfield College @MansfieldOxford Remembering the Revd Dr John Muddiman (1947-2020) A remarkable scholar, inspiring teacher and preacher, generous mentor and colleague, steadfast friend:

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.