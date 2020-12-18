John Muddiman Death -Dead – Obituary : Revd Dr John Muddiman has Died .
Revd Dr John Muddiman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Remembering the Revd Dr John Muddiman (1947-2020)
A remarkable scholar, inspiring teacher and preacher, generous mentor and colleague, steadfast friend: https://t.co/TER8m1qmEq pic.twitter.com/MxjvEcjADI
— Mansfield College (@MansfieldOxford) December 17, 2020
Mansfield College @MansfieldOxford Remembering the Revd Dr John Muddiman (1947-2020) A remarkable scholar, inspiring teacher and preacher, generous mentor and colleague, steadfast friend:
