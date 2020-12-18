John Nyagarama Death -Dead – Obituary : Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama succumbs to Covid-19.
John Nyagarama has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
https://twitter.com/CaptainDominicO/status/1339782091429588999
Captain Dominic Omondi @CaptainDominicO BREAKING SAD NEWS: Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama succumbs to Covid-19 at a Nairobi hospital aged 74, family says. He had diabetes as an underlying condition and has been in ICU for weeks! May his soul RIP!!!! #RIPNyagarama
