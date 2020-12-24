John Outterbridge Death -Dead – Obituary : John Outterbridge has Died .
John Outterbridge has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.
#Restwell John Outterbridge, the Pioneering Assemblage Artist and Los Angeles Community Activist, Has Died at 87 | artnet News https://t.co/pvA4T38swN
— Dr. Kellie Jones (@DrKellieJones) December 24, 2020
Dr. Kellie Jones @DrKellieJones #Restwell John Outterbridge, the Pioneering Assemblage Artist and Los Angeles Community Activist, Has Died at 87 | artnet News
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.