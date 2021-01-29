John P. “Jack” Eaton death – obituary
John P. “Jack” Eaton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John P. "Jack" Eaton. Jack was the kindly and knowledgeable historian for @SocietyTitanic and beloved by many in the Titanic community. We will miss him immensely and are grateful for all he did for Titanic enthusiasts worldwide. pic.twitter.com/0Dqfzm3QJK
— Titanic: Honor & Glory – VDR (@TitanicHG_VDR) January 29, 2021
