John Pappajohn Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Iowa’s Business Legend John Pappajohn Passes Away at 93

Iowa’s Prominent Business Figure, John Pappajohn, Passes Away at 93

John Pappajohn, Iowa Businessman, Philanthropist, and Art Collector, Passes Away at 93

John Pappajohn, a well-known figure in Iowa and beyond, passed away on July 10th at the age of 93. Pappajohn was a successful businessman, devoted philanthropist, and passionate art collector who made significant contributions to the state’s economy, education system, and cultural scene.

Early Life and Career

Pappajohn was born in Des Moines in 1928, the son of Greek immigrants. He attended the University of Iowa and earned a degree in business after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In the 1950s, Pappajohn started his career in business with a small loan from his mother to purchase a gas station. He then built a successful chain of nursing homes, other healthcare facilities, and invested in real estate and venture capital. Eventually, he became one of the wealthiest people in Iowa.

Philanthropy and Art Collection

Beyond his business success, Pappajohn’s legacy extends to his philanthropic work. He gave millions of dollars to charitable causes, particularly in the field of education, supporting scholarships and programs at the University of Iowa, Drake University, and other institutions. Pappajohn was also a major supporter of the arts in Iowa, amassing a significant collection of contemporary art, including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Jasper Johns. He donated his collection to the Des Moines Art Center in 2000.

Advocacy and Legacy

Pappajohn was known for his advocacy on behalf of business and entrepreneurship in Iowa. He served on numerous boards and committees related to business development and investment and was a frequent speaker and commentator on economic issues. His philanthropy and advocacy had a profound effect on Iowa’s economy, education system, and cultural scene. Pappajohn will be remembered as a true Iowa icon, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of business leaders, philanthropists, and art lovers.