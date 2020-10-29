John Patrick Death -Dead-Obituaries : President of the Texas AFL-CIO has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

President of the Texas AFL-CIO, John Patrick has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

In a long career with the @steelworkers and as President of the Texas AFL-CIO, John Patrick built a stellar record of integrity, solidarity and generosity of spirit while helping build a stronger labor movement. Rest In Peace. We Will Miss You. pic.twitter.com/AOJxj7utfZ — Texas AFL-CIO (@TexasAFLCIO) October 29, 2020

Tributes

I’m so sad for the loss of my friend and mentor John Patrick. John used every ounce of his steelworker, paratrooper frame to fight for working people, & to create an inclusive, just, and brave Texas labor movement. John believed in me and stuck by me and I’ll be forever indebted. pic.twitter.com/S8pgyFDTtP — rotkoff (@rotkof) October 29, 2020