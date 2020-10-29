John Patrick Death -Dead-Obituaries : President of the Texas AFL-CIO has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 29, 2020
0 Comment

President of the Texas AFL-CIO, John Patrick has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“Texas AFL-CIO on Twitter: “In a long career with the @steelworkers and as President of the Texas AFL-CIO, John Patrick built a stellar record of integrity, solidarity and generosity of spirit while helping build a stronger labor movement. Rest In Peace. We Will Miss You.”

