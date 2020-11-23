John Paul Jones Death -Dead – Obituaries: John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named, has passed away at age 100.

Tributes

We’re saddened to hear such news today. The man below is who John Paul Jones Arena is named after and his spirit will forever be a part of it. https://t.co/g8IEjmnD2E — John Paul Jones Arena (@JPJArena) November 22, 2020

Debbie Ryan @CoachRyanUVA wrote

We Wahoos are going to miss Jack Jones. He loved UVA and John Paul Jones Arena was named in Honor of him by his son Paul Tudor Jones. He lived a long and glorious life

and we salute you Jack. Bless the Jones family during this difficult time.

YHWH Yoshia wrote

