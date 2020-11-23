John Paul Jones Death -Dead – Obituaries: John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named, has passed away at age 100.

By | November 23, 2020
0 Comment

John Paul Jones Death -Dead – Obituaries: John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named, has passed away at age 100.

John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

” WAVY TV 10 on Twitter: “John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named, has passed away at age 100, his family announced Saturday.”

Tributes 

Debbie Ryan @CoachRyanUVA wrote 
We Wahoos are going to miss Jack Jones. He loved UVA and John Paul Jones Arena was named in Honor of him by his son Paul Tudor Jones. He lived a long and glorious life
and we salute you Jack. Bless the Jones family during this difficult time.

YHWH Yoshia wrote
One question: Beyond Twitter BS how dedicated are you to this Republic? John Paul Jones dedicated or Pee Wee Herman twisted? As for me, I have a d will take the high ground if necessary. RLTW

Debbie Ryan @CoachRyanUVA wrote
We Wahoos are going to miss Jack Jones. He loved UVA and John Paul Jones Arena was named in Honor of him by his son Paul Tudor Jones. He lived a long and glorious life
and we salute you Jack. Bless the Jones family during this difficult time.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

John Paul Jones Death -Dead – Obituaries: John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named, has passed away at age 100.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.