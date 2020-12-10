John Phillips Death -Dead : john phillips elmwood park il has Died .
John Phillips has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Chevon Urban Yesterday at 10:37 AM · RIP John Phillips!! Still shocked hearing of your passing! Many fun memories!!
Tributes
wrote
Dominique Lynn Cannizzaro wrote
Great pic of you guys ❤️ super sad news. Good guy man….
Jennifer Berns-Nero wrote
His Dad was my and my husband divorce lawyer . Sorry for your loss ..
Michelle Lemoncello-Schak wrote
Omg this is so sad, I’m so sorry to hear this . Rip
Dominique Lynn Cannizzaro wrote
This is a random question but does anyone know if his doggy is being cared for ? I always think of people’s pets that get left behind when their owners pass .
Lauren Leopold wrote
So sorry to hear. I remember John when he was a EP Police officer and would pull my friends and I over while we would driving around town in High School to scare us.
Niki Wilk Mahon wrote
Terrible news.. So sorry, Chevon. My sympathy to all.
Jonny Hand wrote
So sad. His parents and my parents were good friends.
JP was a great guy. So sad.
