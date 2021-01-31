John Poston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman John Poston has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman John Poston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

SAD NEWS: Chairman confirms Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman John Poston has died >> https://t.co/2IpoDvFjfX Our thoughts are prayers are with Mr. Poston's family and the Horry County Schools community. pic.twitter.com/rgjolFVqky — WMBF News (@wmbfnews) January 31, 2021

WMBF News @wmbfnews SAD NEWS: Chairman confirms Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman John Poston has died >> https://wmbfnews.com/2021/01/31/chairman-confirms-horry-county-school-board-vice-chair-john-poston-has-died/… Our thoughts are prayers are with Mr. Poston’s family and the Horry County Schools community.

NOTICE.