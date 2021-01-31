John Poston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman John Poston has Died .
Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman John Poston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our thoughts are prayers are with Mr. Poston's family and the Horry County Schools community. pic.twitter.com/rgjolFVqky
— WMBF News (@wmbfnews) January 31, 2021
WMBF News @wmbfnews SAD NEWS: Chairman confirms Horry County School Board Vice-Chairman John Poston has died >> https://wmbfnews.com/2021/01/31/chairman-confirms-horry-county-school-board-vice-chair-john-poston-has-died/… Our thoughts are prayers are with Mr. Poston’s family and the Horry County Schools community.
