John Pullin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former England captain John Pullin has Died.
former England captain John Pullin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Hearing that former England captain John Pullin has passed away, you’re bound to think of this. An amazing memory. Forever remembered.
The Greatest Try of All Time, 1973 All Blacks vs. Barbarians https://t.co/OQPOr3y9Pi via @YouTube
— Neil Harman (@Neil_Harman57) February 5, 2021
