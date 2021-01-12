John Quinn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former County Juniors Vice President John Quinn has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are sad to share the news that former County Juniors Vice President John Quinn, has passed away at the age of 93. John gave over 30 years of service to the DCJGS starting in the 1980's and will be best remembered for running many junior competitions & patrons days. pic.twitter.com/o4xxkl71D2 — Durham County Golf Union (@DurhamGolfUnion) January 12, 2021

