John R. F Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Lewis Roanoke Va has Died.

John R. F has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Blue Ridge Land Conservancy 11h · We are just learning the sad news of the passing of John R. F. Lewis (seen here with his father, Peter Lewis). We send our love and condolences to Peter and his family as well as all who were impacted by John’s work in Roanoke and Richmond. Rest in power, John.

Renew Richmond

This hurts. Throughout the day, the words have been difficult to express…

John R. F. Lewis, you were a person whose every word, action and thought were dictated by passion, purpose, and joy.

You were one of the founders of Renew Richmond, and carried it on your back for so long. You moved on from Renew in 2016 to pursue what you called your dream job. Essentially, you left one dream for another dream. But you were always so gracious and accessible, eager to share your wisdom and insight as we transitioned to new leadership.

Many people try to find happiness. You had the uncanny ability to create your own happiness. Adulthood has a way siphoning away the curiosity and wonder of youth. As we get older, we look down at our bills, our office desk, our work, our burdens…

John, somehow, you never stopped looking up at the sky, imagining the possibilities. We should all follow your example, and strive to grasp at even the smallest morsel of this wonder that you so clearly saw in abundance.

You and I last spoke on the phone in June 2020. I called you for advice and history on certain issues. We had a broad discussion about Renew Richmond, leadership, and community. I told you about your legacy here in Richmond and you laughed in shock. You seemed surprised. People still mention your name around here, and you didn’t realize it. You were always so humble and gracious. You were eager to see Renew Richmond move forward – and you were happy to simply watch. I’m glad I was able to let you know how appreciated you are, and how your name still resonates. I’m glad I was able to let you know in conversation how you touched so many people. I’m glad you got those flowers while you could smell them.

John, we are about to complete the last project you were involved in before you moved to Roanoke. It was your most ambitious project. We wanted so badly for you to be here to see it come to life in all its glory.

But we realize you’ll still be able to see it. Just not physically.

John, thank you for believing in us at a time when some did not. Thank you for encouraging us when others did not. Thank you for being a sounding board. And thank you for helping to create this organization.

It’s been said that when someone you love becomes a memory; their memory becomes a treasure. John, on behalf of Renew Richmond, we love you. You are a treasure for so many of us. In your honor, the work will continue.

Rest in power.

Carmen Iris Ruiz

He visited Puerto Rico,a few years ago. It was an honor to welcomed them at our home. Rest In Peace.

Dominic Barrett

Thank you for honoring and carrying on his legacy

Jesse Vaughan

Oh my – that is a huge loss for RVA – good and decent man. Rest In Peace my brother.

Karen Kelly

Very sad news. Remembering being able to give him an extra hoop house after a theft of his. An inspirational person

Holly Gordon

Oh no! John and I worked together years ago and I always truly enjoyed his company and his approach. This is sad news.