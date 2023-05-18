John Refoua, the Avatar Editor, Passes Away at 58

Avatar Editor John Refoua Dead at 58

John Refoua, a renowned film editor who worked on blockbuster movies such as Avatar, The Hunger Games, and Pirates of the Caribbean, has passed away at the age of 58. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet, but his family confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Early Life and Career

John Refoua was born on May 28, 1963, in Tehran, Iran. He moved to the United States to study film and earned his bachelor’s degree in film and television production from California State University, Northridge.

Refoua started his career as an assistant editor on various films, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day and True Lies. He then worked as an editor on TV shows like The X-Files and NYPD Blue.

Collaboration with James Cameron

John Refoua worked with James Cameron on several projects, including the Oscar-winning movie Titanic. However, his most significant contribution to Cameron’s work was on the 2009 hit movie Avatar. Refoua spent more than two years editing the film, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time until it was surpassed by Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Refoua’s work on Avatar was praised by many critics, and he received several award nominations, including a BAFTA nomination for Best Editing.

Other Notable Works

John Refoua’s impressive portfolio includes several other blockbuster movies, including The Hunger Games, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Doctor Strange.

He also worked on TV shows such as The Alienist and The Umbrella Academy.

Tributes from Colleagues

After the news of John Refoua’s death broke, many of his colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to him. James Cameron tweeted, “I am devastated to hear of John Refoua’s passing. He was an incredibly talented editor and a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Gary Ross, the director of The Hunger Games, said that Refoua was “brilliant, generous, and kind.” He added, “I learned so much from him and will miss him terribly.”

Legacy

John Refoua’s contributions to the film industry will not be forgotten. His talent and dedication have left an indelible mark on some of the biggest movies of all time. He will be remembered as a skilled editor, a mentor, and a friend to many in the industry.

John Refoua is survived by his wife, three children, and his siblings. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Conclusion

John Refoua’s death is a loss for the film industry, and his family, friends, and colleagues will surely miss him. He was a gifted editor who brought his creative vision to some of the biggest movies of all time. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence filmmakers for generations to come.

