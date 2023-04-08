John Regan Ace Frehley Death : Honoring John Regan: The Unsung Hero of Ace Frehley’s Triumph

Recalling John Regan: The Individual Responsible for Ace Frehley’s Triumphs

John Regan, a bassist, songwriter, and record producer, passed away on May 13th, 2021. He is best known for his close relationship with Ace Frehley, the original guitarist of the legendary rock band Kiss. Regan played a vital role in Frehley’s success as a solo artist and helped to shape a sound that would become a hallmark of his music.

Early Life and Career

Regan was born and raised in Staten Island, New York. He began playing bass guitar at the age of fifteen and quickly established himself as a talented musician and music producer. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he worked with a range of popular artists before joining forces with Ace Frehley in 1983. The two began recording together in a studio built by Regan himself, and over the years, they became close friends and musical partners.

Contributions to Frehley’s Music

Regan’s contributions to Frehley’s music cannot be overstated. His bass lines were an essential part of the sound that made Frehley’s work so distinctive. Regan and Frehley shared a deep appreciation for classic rock and roll and worked tirelessly to create music that paid homage to the greats while remaining true to their unique style. Some of their most iconic collaborations include hits like “Rock Soldiers” and “Into the Night.”

Respected Music Producer

Regan was also a respected music producer known for his attention to detail and ability to get the best out of the musicians he worked with. He worked with a range of artists like Peter Frampton, David Bowie, and Mick Jagger. Regan had a knack for creating a warm and inviting sound that drew listeners in and kept them engaged.

A Beloved Figure in the Music Industry

Since his passing, many musicians have come forward to pay tribute to Regan and share their memories of working with him. Ace Frehley, in particular, spoke openly about the impact that Regan had on his music and life, describing him as “one of the greatest bass players of all time” and a “brother.” Regan’s legacy will live on through the countless musicians he inspired and influenced throughout his career.