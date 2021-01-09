John Rehn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John R. Rehn, 53, of Galesburg has Died .

John R. Rehn, 53, of Galesburg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.

Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory 10h · John R. Rehn, 53, of Galesburg, died at 4:41 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Galesburg Cottage Hospital. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing, face m…

Stephanie Medina-Hall

Total shock. His son played soccer with my son. Great guy. Prayers for his family.

Patti Chisholm Rock

I’m so sorry to hear of John’s passing. He was such a caring and wonderful person. My heart goes out to his family along with comforting prayers

Melissa Marty

The most wonderful father and cheer dad to our girls. From moving mats to cheering all of our kids on, there was no one better. We are so saddened by his loss.

Sharon Marshall

So sad

I grew up with him.

Went to Church and Sunday School with him in Woodhull at Bethany Lutheran Church.

I am shocked and saddened.

Praying for his family

Karen S Lynch

So sad. He represented me in an auto accident injury. He was such a nice and caring person. Prayers to his family.

Carrie Cowan Cervantez

My deepest condolences to John’s family. Keeping all of you in my prayers. I’m so sorry for your loss Jenson, sending you hugs.

Diana Cermak

I am so sorry to hear this. Such a wonderful family—our prayers to all of you.

Debbie Stoneking

I am in shock! He was my workman’s comp. attorney and did a wonderful job…I am speechless. Prayers to his family and law firm. What a tragic loss our community has suffered.

Mike Davidson

This is absolutely horrible. What a kind man and wonderful family.

JoElla Courter

Sincere sympathy – Galesburg has lost a good, kind man. John will be missed by many.

Cassie Frericks

I am so sorry for the loss, Rehn family. He was always so nice and caring. I was a child at the time when he represented my mom after an accident. He helped our family during such a hard time.

Denise Simkins

This is just so sad. We are so very sorry and send our sincere condolences to his family. We are just heartbroken for them all.

Reva Stachniw

Sincere sympathy from both Marty and me. Prayers and thoughts to all his family.

Carol Hallam

My thoughts and prayers are with the Rehn family. John was a good person.

Valerie Weeks

I am so shocked and saddened. John was one of the nicest persons.