John Reid Death – Dead : John Reid Obituary :Test cricketer and former captain ,Cause of Death Unknown.

Test cricketer and former captain John Reid has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“First India on Twitter: “New Zealand’s oldest surviving Test cricketer and former captain John Reid has died here at the age of 92. “

New Zealand's oldest surviving Test cricketer and former captain John Reid has died here at the age of 92.#JhonReid #NewZealand #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gbabtpZ71U — First India (@thefirstindia) October 14, 2020

John Reid, a fine allrounder who led New Zealand to their first ever Test win, has passed away in Auckland — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 14, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of John Reid. A colossus of NZ cricket, in 58 Tests between 1949 and 1965 he scored 3428 runs at 33.28 and also took 85 wickets at 33.35, a remarkable achievement given the relative weakness of the sides he led at that time. North Stand Gang – Wankhede wrote Rest in peace, John Reid Former NZ skipper and all-rounder who later became a match referee Retired with the most matches, runs, wickets, catches in Tests for NZ at the time Coming in at 2 down vs Ind at Calcutta in ’65, he hit 4 sixes off the first 10 balls he faced!

John Reid, former New Zealand cricket captain and 1959 Wisden Cricketer of the Year, has passed away aged 92 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer.https://t.co/rFxjkM8rCV — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 14, 2020

So sad to hear of the death of John Reid who for many years carried New Zealand cricket. He held the record for the highest number of 6s in an innings for about 30 years. A good and brave man. Jarrod Kimber wrote

John Reid died today. And he was a remarkable cricketer. If you don’t know who he was, picture Aravinda de Silva, Heath Streak, Rashid Khan or Shakib al Hasan. A player that held up a young cricket nation. Batted 4/5 while being a front line bowler, because the Kiwis needed both. Jarrod Kimber wrote

Remember, New Zealand didn’t win a series in their first 39 years. Reid was their talisman and captain, “I used to tell some terrible lies – how we are going to win this one and win that one, knowing damn well that we wouldn’t.” Jarrod Kimber wrote

John Reid was New Zealand’s Atlas. He put them on his shoulders. He gave them everything, and luckily for him, he lived a long enough life to see them become a team he probably never even dreamed of. Their success came from the players like him who pushed in their darker era. Mayukh Ghosh wrote

It is well known that John Reid was a fine cricketer and, deservingly, regarded as a legend in New Zealand’s cricket history.

He was a fine writer too.

These two books are among the better books written by cricketers.