John Reid Death -Dead – Obituary : John F Reid has Died .

John F Reid has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 29. 2020.

John F Reid has passed away at the age of 64.

He remains the fastest New Zealand player to score 1000 Test runs, taking just 20 innings to reach the landmark.

Reid also had coaching spells with both the men's and women's national sides in his native country.

