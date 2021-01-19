John Rhodes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Mayor John Rhodes has passed from complications from COVID-19 has Died.

Mark Struthers McBride 1d · RIP John… Former Mayor John Rhodes has passed from complications from COVID-19. Myrtle Beach’s longest serving Mayor, Beach Ball Classic Director, restauranteur, husband, father & grandfather has left his indelible mark on Myrtle Beach, the surrounding Grand Strand and so much more. He touched millions through his 12 years as mayor. Working for John for 8 years, you really get to know someone. I believe it was his ‘training field’, that made me who I am as much as anything. Serving others. Meeting their demanding needs. Working under pressure with others. Most importantly- communicating. I grew & I am now, never unable to talk with others, across all different social classes & all different economic classes. At the end of the day, we all put our pants on the same way. We are all equal – some don’t see this, they believe in their own inflated opinion of themselves. Not John, he had time for anyone. It was his encouragement that got me to go to Carolina for my HRTA degrees. I wanted to be the next JR w/ a Gullyfield. He just lost a former employee this week in ‘Fox’ Gore’s passing. He reached thousands through employing & serving meals & good times through the Gullyfield years. He pushed me to better my limited basketball skills. He continued his caring in our family which resulted in helping O’Neil to Fork Union and to achieve his spot on the Clemson basketball team. He influenced Kobe Bryant to Coach K and 10’s of 1000’s through basketball. Thank you for everything John. Please pray for Terri, Trae, Chad, Zan, Suzanne and the whole family – Myrtle Beach will miss John Rhodes and his unique impact.

Reese Boyd III

Very well said Mark. I am just thinking back over all my memories of John over the years. This is heartbreaking.

Robb Wadsten Jr.

Yeah HE DID…as did YOU! I remember a vision I had along with others far more substantial than I…of building a arena in Myrtle Beach and how he, you, Billy Huggins and a myriad of others SUPPORTED us and gave us your unconditional backing! He was someone who BELIEVED that a VISION of what this beach could have and should have been 20 years ago in regards to sports and entertainment will NEVER BE FORGOTTEN! THANK YOU Mayor for your undying support, COURAGE and FORTITUDE…Your legacy will ALWAYS be in my HEART!!!❤🤝

Garett Williams

Very sad to hear of John’s passing. Prayers for his family.

