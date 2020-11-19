John Roles Death -Dead :Former Head of Service, John Roles has Died –

Former Head of Service, John Roles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Leeds Museums & Galleries on Twitter: “It’s with great sadness that we share that our friend and former Head of Service, John Roles, passed away yesterday after a long period of illness. It’s difficult to put into words what John meant to Leeds and the sector. ”

Tributes

John Roles was a wonderful public servant and a lovely man. He was an engaged supporter of the strategic partnership between @UniversityLeeds @LeedsMuseums, and a popular and much admired cultural leader who will be greatly missed by those who had the privilege to work with him. https://t.co/4ZQMc8D6eK — Frank Finlay (@francis_finlay) November 19, 2020

It’s with great sadness that we share that our friend and former Head of Service, John Roles, passed away yesterday after a long period of illness. It’s difficult to put into words what John meant to Leeds and the sector. pic.twitter.com/uCMIdOojUd — Leeds Museums & Galleries (@LeedsMuseums) November 19, 2020