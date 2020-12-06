John Rose Death -Dead :John Rose, Past President of the Munster Branch and member of Church of Ireland HC has Died .

John Rose, Past President of the Munster Branch and member of Church of Ireland HC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Munster Hockey @Munster_Hockey We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Rose. John was a Past President of the Munster Branch and member of Church of Ireland HC. He gave so much to the sport of hockey in Munster and beyond. Our thoughts and prays are with Rose and his family. RIP.

