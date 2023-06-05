John Rumpel Virginia plane crash: Reportedly, the entire family of a well-known political donor, John Rumpel, killed in a plane crash in Virginia.

Prominent MAGA Donor John Rumpel’s Family Dies in Cessna Crash in Virginia Woods

On June 4, 2023, a Cessna passenger aircraft crashed into Virginia Woods, killing all onboard, including John Rumpel’s daughter, 2-year-old grandchild, her nanny, and the pilot. John Rumpel, a Florida businessman and prominent MAGA donor, identified himself as the owner of the aircraft, which was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne, Florida.

The tragic incident was preceded by an aerial chase with Pentagon jets after the Cessna crossed into protected U.S. airspace over Washington D.C. The plane had an unresponsive pilot and passengers on board, prompting the jets to travel at supersonic speeds and causing a sonic boom that was heard across the region. One of the jet pilots confirmed that the Cessna pilot had “passed out” during the chase, leading to the fatal crash.

First responders who arrived at the crash scene failed to find any survivors, suspending their search on the same night. John Rumpel and his wife, Barbara, have donated a combined $250,000 to the Donald Trump Victory PAC, according to Federal Election Commission records cited in The Daily Beast. Barbara Rumpel is a member of the NRA Women’s Leadership Forum in Florida and supported Trump’s 2016 presidential run. She also launched a firearm-rights campaign named “Second Amendment Coalition for Trump-Pence.”

In a statement to the Washington Post, John Rumpel said, “We know nothing about the crash. We are talking to the FAA now. … I’ve got to keep the line clear.” However, officials have yet to confirm the deaths of the passengers onboard the crashed plane. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly crash.

John and Barbara Rumpel are prominent in Brevard County’s business and social scene in Florida, owning Encore Motors of Melbourne, Victoria Landing Waterfront Resort Assisted Living and Memory Care. The tragic incident has left their family, friends, and the community in shock and mourning.

News Source : Anushree Madappa

Source Link :Who is John Rumpel? Prominent political donor’s ‘entire family’ reportedly killed in Virginia plane crash/