John Ruthven Death – Dead : John Ruthven Obituary : Internationally Celebrated Master Wildlife Artist Dies at 95.
John A. Ruthven, internationally celebrated master wildlife artist, naturalist, author, and lecturer, died Sunday. He was 95.
Often called the “20th Century Audubon,” Ruthven used many of the same techniques as the famed John James Audubon, the American ornithologist, artist and naturalist of the late 18th and early 19th centuries, according to a statement posted online on October 12. 2020 by cincinnati.com
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
It is with profound sadness that we post this announcement of the passing of renown wildlife artist and leader to conservation John Ruthven. John was a dear friend and supporter for LMC’s conservation efforts, and we were pleased and honored to have awarded John the “Little Miami Legacy Award” and named a beautiful LMC Nature Preserve near Mariemont in John and Judy’s honor.
RIP John Ruthven, who created many of his wildlife paintings along the Little Miami River. The Judy and John A. Ruthven Nature Preserve is a 37-acre sanctuary owned by the Little Miami Conservancy on the river near Mariemont.
R.I.P. John Ruthven.Today, the ArtWorks family would like to celebrate your life. We are so honored and grateful to have your masterpiece, Martha, the Last Passenger Pigeon, to be a lasting memory of your significant legacy.
Stay focused, and be “hoo” you are.Trust in wise friends, and love off the land.Glide through the dark times by being observant,and remember, life is a hoot!In honor of my friend, wildlife artist John Ruthven,an inspiration to myself as an artist. RIP John
