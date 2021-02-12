John Scherer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Scherer has Died.

John Scherer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Tara Nicole Tjahjadi is with Greg Bell and 2 others . January 20 at 10:04 PM · Words really cannot describe the feeling right now but here’s my heart. July 2019 I made one of the hardest decisions of my career and left my AD team of 4yrs. I left because I met a UPM and his team that I needed to work with. He supported me as a working Mom during my 2nd pregnancy. He challenged me. He taught me more than he’ll ever know. I could listen to the stories of his career all day, and sometimes I did. The long talks in his office were always appreciated, the nightly Facetimes with his daughters while he signed the final callsheet, the daily pleasantries, he picked on me sometimes like a little sister, I enjoyed everyday in his company. John Scherer, you will be missed by so many. You made me a better AD, you certainly had a hand in shaping me. Thank you for always allowing me to ask “why”. Thank you for always pushing me, I truly learned something from you every episode! This year I made another tough decision not returning to your show. I cried over it because I enjoyed working with you so much, but I once again had to move on. I’m so glad I got to see you smiling briefly in December and I only wish it wasn’t in the middle of a pandemic so we could have chatted longer. Thank you. Thank you for being you, thank you for bringing me into your TV family, thank you for being my friend. I wish I could walk over and hug the cast & crew! Virtual hugs to my Unicorn tv family! I wore my Unicorn swag today and I’m thinking of you all as you finish up your season! RIP friend