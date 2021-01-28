John Seifert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : long time @BluelineBooster member John Seifert has Died .

long time @BluelineBooster member John Seifert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are so saddened by the news of the passing of long time @BluelineBooster member John Seifert. We will miss your smiling face in the mezzanine every game. We are sending our support to his wife Cathy and son Matt. — Ohio Bobcats Hockey (@BobcatsHockey) January 28, 2021

