John Sessions Death –Dead-Obituaries : The brilliant actor, comedian and mimic has died, aged 67.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
John Sessions was a panellist on QI’s first ever episode: Series A, Episode One, ‘Adam’. His incredible wit and encyclopaedic knowledge played a huge part in the show’s history and everyone at QI is deeply saddened to learn of his passing. pic.twitter.com/F1cxzcBRae
— Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) November 3, 2020
A comedy hero of mine. A character actor with such extraordinary range and so very, very funny. I loved John Sessions, I did. Loved him. pic.twitter.com/oZxFoxYO1L
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 3, 2020
