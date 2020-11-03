John Sessions Death -Dead-Obituaries : The brilliant actor, comedian and mimic has died, aged 67.

John Sessions has died, according to a statement posted online on November 3.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
John Sessions
11 January 1953 – 2 November 2020
The brilliant actor, comedian and mimic has died, aged 67. He had a heart condition.
When he was cast away to our Desert Island he was a young man, only eight years into his professional career. It’s a lovely episode https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p00940gq

