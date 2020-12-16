John Sharp Death -Dead – Obituary : Chancellor John Sharp has Died .
Chancellor John Sharp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
My thoughts and prayers are with @TAMU Chancellor John Sharp and his family.
I am saddened to hear the news of his wife’s, Charlotte Sharp, passing.
She truly impacted many lives through her philanthropic work and helping youth engage in enhancing their faith. st
— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) December 16, 2020
