John Sharp Death -Dead – Obituary : Chancellor John Sharp has Died .

Chancellor John Sharp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

My thoughts and prayers are with @TAMU Chancellor John Sharp and his family.

I am saddened to hear the news of his wife’s, Charlotte Sharp, passing.

She truly impacted many lives through her philanthropic work and helping youth engage in enhancing their faith. st

— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) December 16, 2020