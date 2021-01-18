John Shelton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has Died.

Director John Shelton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital 5h · Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital mourns the loss of Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton, a well-respected leader and friend to many whose impact on our community will be long lasting. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Tributes

Kenna Creed

Sending prayers to all family, friends and co-workers. Such shocking and sad news. He was such a nice and caring man. Rest in peace Johnny.



Robin Smith Voss

Worked with John when I was the Director of the ED at FMC. He cared so much about his work, his staff and those they served. Very dedicated. He will be missed. 🙏🙏🙏



Margaret Shepherd

So sad. Prayers for the family, friends, and coworkers. He was a special man who will be missed in so many ways.

Brian Key

Johnny was a great paramedic, boss and mentor. I had the honor of working for him as a paramedic for 10 years before going into the nursing profession. You will never find another person more dedicated to the job and his community than Johnny was. R.I.P. 900.

Andrea Bryant Davis

Devastated… he and my dad Gray Bryant the director of inspections were great friends for decades! I’m so sad! My daddy considered him a friend! I pray they are discussing Surry county politics in the big house!!.

Theresia H. Wilson

This county has lost an exceptional leader. Praying for his family and friends. May God give you comfort at this time of need.v

Kathe Beaver

‘Prayers! Surry County was blessed to have him all these years. ‘Such very sad news! ‘Prayers for his family & friends, coworkers and all who will continue to carry on in his absence. Thank you for your service, Johnny. Rest In Peace.

Daniel Semones

So sorry for his family and the EMS family for there lose you all are in my prayers

Sarah M Southern

Many Prayers for the family, and for Surry County too. Thank You for all the great service you gave to oury county, and others as well



Tina Puckett

So sad never met him but saw him on Tv when public in danger he was there to make sure a plan was in place and carried out. He had a big heart that really cared about everyone in need. A true rescue ranger a blessing to this world. Praying for family co workers and friends. Rest In Peace

Twainette Boyles

Such a great loss for this community. So much knowledge and understanding of this county and surrounding area.

Eugene Finley

Prayers for his family I saw all the police and ems and rescue at his house this evening we was pretty much neighbors so sad .



SteveandFaye Bowman

Prayers for his family and EMS family he was a great service to our county such a loss

Dennis Lawson

Very sad news!! John Shelton was an exceptional servant to the public. His was devoted to the citizens of Surry county!! Rest In Peace!!

Summer Ward

Prayers for his family and all his emergency service teams, he was an amazing part of Surry County and will be deeply missed!

Peggy Brintle

Oh so sorry to hear. Surry County lost a devoted man. God be with his family thank you Lord for his life.

Ashley Lawson Bailey

The Shelton family is in are prayers tonight John is watching over us all from above. R.i.p. John Shelton prayers from the Bailey family Ashley Bailey and David Bailey 6122

Chrystal June Parker

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his work family..

RIP Johnny

I hate this we all grew up with the Shelton family living near by. It is heart breaking to say the least

Paula Dayl Dawson Hemrick

Sad, shocking news for everyone. Surry EMS has been hit hard in the past week. RIP Johnny and Wayne. Love, hugs, and prayers for all.