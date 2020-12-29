John Sheridan Death -Dead – Obituary : former manager John Sheridan has Died .
former manager John Sheridan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 29. 2020.
Waterford FC would like to share its deepest condolences to former manager John Sheridan on the passing of both his mother and father over the Christmas period in what was no doubt a very difficult time for him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to John and his family. pic.twitter.com/ACjWsrSyNI
