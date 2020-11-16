John Shimooka Death -Dead-Obituaries : Surfer John Shimooka a.k.a Schmoo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 16, 2020
John Shimooka Death –Dead-Obituaries : Surfer John Shimooka a.k.a Schmoo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former CT surfer, industry executive, commentator, and coach John Shimooka a.k.a Schmoo has died in Australia.
He was reportedly found dead at his Sydney home.
Shimooka a Hawaiian native and a member of the world surfing elite for several seasons in the 1990s and a former WSL commentator reportedly died on Sunday, according a statements released on social media by the to World Surf League.
The WSL is saddened to learn of the passing of John Shimooka. A former CT surfer, industry executive, commentator, and coach, he made a major impact on the surfing world. Our hearts are with his family and friends. RIP John (1969 – 2020). World Surf League  wrote on Facebook.

John Shimooka Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Jodie Peake wrote 
condolences to family, friends and the wider surfing community.

Larry James Bell wrote 
Condolences for all the family and friends.

Shan Railton wrote 
Loved the Shmoo . So sad. Condolences to his family

Lynn Richardson wrote 
Tragic news!! May John Rest in Power forever surfing those waves!!

Karen Crego wrote 
So Sorry . Condolences and prayers to all.

Eric Lucas wrote 
Prayers to family and friends , can’t believe this RIP Shmoo

