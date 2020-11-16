John Shimooka Death –Dead-Obituaries : Surfer John Shimooka a.k.a Schmoo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
The WSL is saddened to learn of the passing of John Shimooka. A former CT surfer, industry executive, commentator, and coach, he made a major impact on the surfing world. Our hearts are with his family and friends. RIP John (1969 – 2020). World Surf League wrote on Facebook.
— World Surf League (@wsl) November 16, 2020
John Shimooka Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Morreu o havaiano John Shimooka, surfista que competiu no circuito mundial nos anos 90. Foi também comentarista em eventos da @wsl https://t.co/N1G1Xb2tSe
— Renato Alexandrino (@ralexandrino) November 16, 2020
Jodie Peake wrote
condolences to family, friends and the wider surfing community.
Larry James Bell wrote
Condolences for all the family and friends.
Shan Railton wrote
Loved the Shmoo . So sad. Condolences to his family
Lynn Richardson wrote
Tragic news!! May John Rest in Power forever surfing those waves!!
Karen Crego wrote
So Sorry . Condolences and prayers to all.
Eric Lucas wrote
Prayers to family and friends , can’t believe this RIP Shmoo
